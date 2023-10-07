Gun buyback event more than doubles in size for second-year in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Getting un-wanted guns off the streets of Mid-Michigan was the goal of one program Saturday morning in Lansing, where St. Michael’s Episcopal Church bought over 100 guns from community members.

The guns were collected by local law enforcement, no questions asked. With a line stretching to the end of the road, it was the church’s second annual gun buyback event.

“I’m feeling great about today’s event, the fact that when we arrived, over an hour before the event started, that there were cars lined up here, waiting. that is just so exciting,” said Mary Ashley, a peace team volunteer.

36 cars came through, bringing in a total of 105 guns. More than doubling last year’s total of 32 guns.

Those selling came for a wide variety of reasons. They were given $100 for pistols and shotguns, and $200 dollars for rifles.

“I dropped off a 16 gauge shotgun and a 22 caliber rifle, you know I’m getting older and I don’t hunt anymore,” said Spencer Hellems, after selling his two hunting weapons.

Last year, it was funded entirely by the church, capping out at $3,000 worth of buybacks. This year, donations totaled over $20,000, allowing the church to purchase a lot more guns.

“You know it’s not an issue of trying to take guns, that’s not our idea. The idea is to get rid of anything that’s unwanted, and to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands,” said Tim Flynn, the Rector at St. Michael’s.

Working to keep guns off the streets, with the help of local businesses and law enforcement.

Saturday’s event was in partnership with Lansing Police, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police.

The guns purchased will be melted down by law enforcement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.