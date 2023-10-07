Advertise With Us

Gun buyback event more than doubles in size for second-year in Lansing

“The idea is to get rid of anything that’s unwanted... to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands.”
By Erin Bowling
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Getting un-wanted guns off the streets of Mid-Michigan was the goal of one program Saturday morning in Lansing, where St. Michael’s Episcopal Church bought over 100 guns from community members.

The guns were collected by local law enforcement, no questions asked. With a line stretching to the end of the road, it was the church’s second annual gun buyback event.

“I’m feeling great about today’s event, the fact that when we arrived, over an hour before the event started, that there were cars lined up here, waiting. that is just so exciting,” said Mary Ashley, a peace team volunteer.

36 cars came through, bringing in a total of 105 guns. More than doubling last year’s total of 32 guns.

Those selling came for a wide variety of reasons. They were given $100 for pistols and shotguns, and $200 dollars for rifles.

“I dropped off a 16 gauge shotgun and a 22 caliber rifle, you know I’m getting older and I don’t hunt anymore,” said Spencer Hellems, after selling his two hunting weapons.

Last year, it was funded entirely by the church, capping out at $3,000 worth of buybacks. This year, donations totaled over $20,000, allowing the church to purchase a lot more guns.

“You know it’s not an issue of trying to take guns, that’s not our idea. The idea is to get rid of anything that’s unwanted, and to keep guns from falling into the wrong hands,” said Tim Flynn, the Rector at St. Michael’s.

Working to keep guns off the streets, with the help of local businesses and law enforcement.

Saturday’s event was in partnership with Lansing Police, the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police.

The guns purchased will be melted down by law enforcement.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic gun and money
Suspects in custody after bank robbery in Lansing
Decatur man dead after fiery crash on I-94 in Jackson County
Michigan Surplus Store returning with in-person sale
Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Clinton County man wins $2 million after buying Powerball ticket on a whim

Latest News

2024 presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. visits Lansing
Gun buyback event more than doubles in size for second-year in Lansing
Gun buyback event more than doubles in size for second-year in Lansing
Kennedy is one of three Democrats running for office,
2024 Presidential candidate Kennedy visits Lansing Michigan
Some patchy frost is possible tonight and Sunday looks like a cool and rainy day again.
Patchy frost and cool weather are in the forecast moving forward