Friday Night Frenzy Week 7 Highlights and Scores
Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at eight mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash in the Cascades-East league out in Michigan Center.
Game of the Week: Napoleon 44, Michigan Center 34
Final: East Lansing 22, Lansing Waverly 8
Final: Lansing Everett 21, Holt 7
Final: Portland 35, Charlotte 8
Final: Lansing Sexton 42, Eaton Rapids 0
Final: Mason 55, St. Johns 13
Final: Williamston 20, Haslett 7
Final: Perry 14, Stockbridge 13
Other area scores:
Fowlerville 28, Lansing Eastern 6
Ionia 45, Lansing Catholic 0
Laingsburg 57, Dansville 0
Jackson Northwest 7, Coldwater 6
Addison 42, Hanover-Horton 8
Hastings 20, Parma Western 19
Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 13
Leslie 35, East Jackson 8
DeWitt 60, Okemos 0
Olivet 22, Lakewood 6
Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Jonesville 6
Chelsea 21, Jackson 14
Sand Creek 28, Springport 14
Bath 20, Saranac 14
Dundee 15, Hillsdale 14
Fowler 54, Frankfort 0
Manchester 21, Grass Lake 20
Brooklyn Columbia Central 24, Homer 13
New Lothrop 14, Ovid-Elsie 13
