Friday Night Frenzy Week 7 Highlights and Scores

Highlights, reaction and scores from the Mid-Michigan area.
WILX Friday Night Frenzy
WILX Friday Night Frenzy(WILX)
By Joey Ellis
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Week 7 of the high school football season is in the books as News 10 Sports had cameras at eight mid-Michigan contests throughout the area, with scores posted from the other teams in action. Our Friday Night Frenzy Game of the Week included a clash in the Cascades-East league out in Michigan Center.

Game of the Week: Napoleon 44, Michigan Center 34

Napoleon stays unbeaten, holds off Michigan Center

Final: East Lansing 22, Lansing Waverly 8

East Lansing wins fifth straight, handles Waverly

Final: Lansing Everett 21, Holt 7

Lansing Everett beats Holt to snap two-game skid

Final: Portland 35, Charlotte 8

Portland stays perfect, throttles Charlotte to stay unbeaten

Final: Lansing Sexton 42, Eaton Rapids 0

Lansing Sexton blanks Eaton Rapids, remains perfect at 7-0

Final: Mason 55, St. Johns 13

AJ Martel become Mason's all-time leading rusher in 55-13 win over St. Johns

Final: Williamston 20, Haslett 7

Williamston wins wet game at Haslett to move to 5-2

Final: Perry 14, Stockbridge 13

Perry moves within a game of six-win season for first time since 1993

Other area scores:

Fowlerville 28, Lansing Eastern 6

Ionia 45, Lansing Catholic 0

Laingsburg 57, Dansville 0

Jackson Northwest 7, Coldwater 6

Addison 42, Hanover-Horton 8

Hastings 20, Parma Western 19

Lapeer 42, Grand Ledge 13

Leslie 35, East Jackson 8

DeWitt 60, Okemos 0

Olivet 22, Lakewood 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 48, Jonesville 6

Chelsea 21, Jackson 14

Sand Creek 28, Springport 14

Bath 20, Saranac 14

Dundee 15, Hillsdale 14

Fowler 54, Frankfort 0

Manchester 21, Grass Lake 20

Brooklyn Columbia Central 24, Homer 13

New Lothrop 14, Ovid-Elsie 13

