Women’s Soccer Showdown Saturday in Ann Arbor

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Michigan State at Michigan in women’s soccer, 7pm Saturday. The Wolverines are ranked 14th in the country with a 7-2-3 season record. The Spartans, defending Big Ten champions, have a 8-3-2 record. Both teams currently sit in a four way tie for second place in the conference standings. Michigan State lost 3-1 to Penn State in its last game and Michigan played the same team to a tie.

