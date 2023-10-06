Woman convicted of killing two cyclists in Ionia County during Make a Wish tour

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 43-year-old woman was found guilty of killing two cyclists in 2022 during the Make a Wish Bicycle tour.

On Jul. 30, 2023, Mandy Marie Benn crashed into two cyclists riding in the tour, killing both of them. She was also accused of severely hurting three other cyclists.

Benn was charged with multiple felonies, including two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of possessing prescription drugs, among 10 other counts NBC affiliate WOOD-TV confirmed.

The crash occurred on the 3000 block of Stage Road in Ronald Township.

Benn was driving northbound behind a UPS truck. When the truck began to slow down, Benn tried passing it in the southbound lane, crashing into the Make a Wish tour.

Two cyclists, Edward Erickson, 48 from Ann Arbor and Michael Salhaney, 57, from Bloomfield Hills were killed. Three others were hurt.

