UAW update: latest on negotiations between UAW, Big Three

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - We will find out at around 2pm Friday afternoon whether the UAW will expand its strike against Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis.

The UAW has normally made their strike expansion announcements at 10am, on Friday. But it is unclear, right now, if they will call for more workers at plants and distribution centers across the country to strike.

Progress is being made between the UAW and the Big Three with more movement in talks at Stellantis and less at Ford and General Motors.

Right now, there are about 25,000 workers at five assembly plants and 38 parts warehouses on strike.

The UAW has been bargaining with the automakers for about three weeks trying to find common ground on pay, retirement benefits, workweek hours, and more.

One striking Michigan autoworker said he’s not earning nearly as much money as he feels he deserves.

“I’m working next to people that are making quite a bit more money and I’m maxed out at $25 an hour. And then I know people like I have grandkids just just got a job and they’re making 20 dollars an hour. So we’re like, you know almost even with people starting jobs.”

Ford was exempt from the second round of strikes and Stellantis was exempted from last week’s strikes because of progress made with the UAW. However, General Motors has been included in all three strike expansions.

