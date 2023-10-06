UAW president expected to give update on strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An announcement will be made Friday on the possibility of the strike between the United Auto Workers (UAW) union and Michigan’s Big Three automakers—General Motors (GM), Ford and Stellantis—expanding for a third time.

UAW President Shawn Fain is set to update the union about the current status of negotiations, and he will announce if more workers will go on strike. He is set to deliver that update at 2 p.m. Friday.

In Mid-Michigan, not only workers at GM’s Delta Township Assembly plant are on the picket line, but workers at GM’s Lansing parts distribution center are also on strike and have been for at least two weeks.

Fain’s announcement comes amid Ford announcing even more layoffs against its employees.

The latest round of layoffs impacts 400 employees in Michigan. It includes workers at the Livonia transmission plant and 50 at the Sterling axle plant. The automaker said that the latest round of layoffs resulted from the strike at the Chicago assembly plant. The two facilities in Michigan must reduce the production of parts that would typically be shipped to the Chicago assembly plant.

It’s been three weeks since the strikes began at three plants in the Midwest.

Previous UAW strike coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.