Two Spartans Make All Big Ten Pre Season Team

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has a pair of guards named to the Big Ten Conference pre season all league team among the ten members cited. A. J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker likely also will be the starting backcourt to begin the MSU season. MSU Madness is scheduled for next Friday at the Breslin Center. The Big Ten basketball media days are set for Monday and Tuesday in Chicago with both men’s and women’s coaches in attendance and all press conferences will be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

