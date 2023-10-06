Two Spartans Make All Big Ten Pre Season Team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State has a pair of guards named to the Big Ten Conference pre season all league team among the ten members cited. A. J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker likely also will be the starting backcourt to begin the MSU season. MSU Madness is scheduled for next Friday at the Breslin Center. The Big Ten basketball media days are set for Monday and Tuesday in Chicago with both men’s and women’s coaches in attendance and all press conferences will be seen live on the Big Ten Network.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.