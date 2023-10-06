Together Furever: Puppies abandoned at Jackson shelter adopted together

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - They were thrown over the fence outside the Jackson County Animal Shelter last month. Both were near death, and their future looked bleak.

Now, the brother-sister husky duo have a new home, together.

“UPDATE: ADOPTED!” the shelter said in a Facebook post. “From suffering from neglect, malnutrition and parasites then being thrown over a fence…these 2 survivors are now ready to live their best life in a loving home!”

The all-white puppies went into foster care on Monday. News 10 is told that they’re gaining weight and thriving.

A veterinarian said the 6-month-old huskies - one male and one female named Ryder and Rayne by the shelter - should have been 25-30 pounds when they were taken in by staff. Instead, they weighed eight and eleven pounds and one was also recovering from a head injury.

The shelter released surveillance video of a pickup truck pulling up to the fence and a passenger getting out with one puppy in each hand. They then dropped them over the chainlink fence onto the ground. The shelter asked for the public’s help in identifying the truck or the people in it.

“I can tell you that due to the tip that came in on the WILX site, the owners were located and identified and did admit that these were their puppies that they did abandoned at the shelter,” said Lydia Sattler, the Jackson County Animal Shelter Director. “I can also tell you that there were eight puppies in total that as a result of the litter that this family had, and these are just two of them. So, other than that, the investigation is ongoing.”

The investigation of the owners continues. Under Michigan law, it’s illegal to abuse, abandon, neglect, torture, kill, or mistreat an animal on purpose.

