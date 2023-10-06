Suspects in custody after bank robbery in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suspects are in Lansing Police custody after a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Oct. 6, just before 3:00 p.m., Lansing police officers were dispatched to a bank on Clippert St. near Frandor after receiving reports of a bank robbery.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle allegedly involved in the robbery. Police tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled, initiating a chase.

Police were able to stop the car on the 2800 block of Cooley St and arrested “individuals.”

Police did not say how many people were arrested.

The robbery is under investigation by LPD and the FBI.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.