Advertise With Us

Suspects in custody after bank robbery in Lansing

Generic gun and money
Generic gun and money(MGN)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Suspects are in Lansing Police custody after a bank robbery Friday afternoon.

On Friday, Oct. 6, just before 3:00 p.m., Lansing police officers were dispatched to a bank on Clippert St. near Frandor after receiving reports of a bank robbery.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a vehicle allegedly involved in the robbery. Police tried to stop the car, but the suspects fled, initiating a chase.

Police were able to stop the car on the 2800 block of Cooley St and arrested “individuals.”

Police did not say how many people were arrested.

The robbery is under investigation by LPD and the FBI.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
Michigan Surplus Store returning with in-person sale
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Decatur man dead after fiery crash on I-94 in Jackson County

Latest News

East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
There’s a new Smithsonian Museum planned for Washington D.C. honoring Latino-Americans. One of...
Founding director of Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans visits MSU
The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye...
29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
‘We are making progress’: UAW president, automakers provide updates on negotiations with Big Three