Stretch of EB I-94 in Jackson County closed due to crash

(TPD)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Eastbound I-94 between Parma Road and Dearing Road is closed Friday due to a crash.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash around 9 a.m. on Oct. 6.

MDOT initially reported both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-94 were closed, but the westbound lanes reopened just after 9:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

