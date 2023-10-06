Schools Rule: Lansing Tech relating school to the workforce

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing’s newest high school is teaching students differently.

Lansing Tech High School at the Hill Center is teaching kids about working in a potential career and how each subject can relate to their preferred job.

“It’s career-based. So in my curriculum, I can tie it in with health science, with construction, computer science,” said Bailey Clark, a Lansing Tech English Teacher. “So, it’s English, but it’s English in a different way.”

Learning about construction jobs, computer science, healthcare or even firefighting has traditionally been reserved for trade schools and colleges. With the first school year underway at Lansing Tech, the students can get hands-on experience for a potential career path.

“I picked computer science,” said Lataonya Jackson, a Lansing Tech Student. “So, that just consists of the coding and stuff like that, and I thought that was something fun, and they make a lot of money.”

The entire school is made up of only freshmen, just like Jackson. Students can expect to have many options for classes during their time.

Ninth grader Ciara Trotter hopes her education leads to a job in the health professions. Trotter said her teachers find ways to present the information so that everything related to her career track.

“In our math class, it helps with how much of something you need to give a patient,” said Trotter. “If you wanted to give them a milligram of this liquid or a milligram of a different liquid, you would need to know how much that is.”

Because the school is new, the class sizes are also smaller than a traditional Lansing Public School. Clark said it is something she loves as a new teacher.

“Things that I get to know about each of my kids because I have fewer of them,” said Clark. “And they get to know more about me, as well, and it becomes more of a conversation and less like I am lecturing at them. I think it makes them more comfortable in being engaged in learning.”

Administrators for Lansing Tec h said they still have some availability for enrollment. If students and parents are interested, they can call the school directly or visit their website.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.