Protecting the right to bear arms:

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of gun owners rallied at the Capitol Thursday to celebrate the Second Amendment and speak out against red flag laws passed by the Michigan Legislature.

Despite a downpour of rain, people from every corner of the state gathered in downtown Lansing with full holsters and rifles by their sides, hoping lawmakers will hear their message loud and clear.

“We just want legislators to know the Second Amendment is still vital,” said Second Amendment March Vice President Brian Jeffs. “We still have people, even on this rainy, crappy day, we’ve got a lot of people here that are upset with how things are going.”

Jeffs said the rally first convened in 2010, but this year’s event comes at a time when both state and federal legislatures are passing laws for gun reform. Only a few months prior to the rally, Michigan lawmakers passed a series of red flag laws, with bills written to keep guns away from those at risk of harming themselves or others.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the bills back in May, saying they’re “a proactive way to prevent mass shootings, suicides and other forms of gun violence.” Those laws will go into effect in the spring of 2024. While they received support from both sides of the aisle, Second Amendment ralliers like Adam Besso believe they go against a person’s right to defend themselves.

“Shall not be infringed, there’s not a whole lot of different ways you can explain what that means,” Besso said. “It is what it is, and there’s no evidence that having less guns has ever made anyone safer.”

State representatives, advocates for gun ownership and members of law enforcement all had a turn at the podium to share their words of encouragement with those in the crowd. Some speakers shared a promise to try and have gun reform laws removed, an effort that Second Amendment defense attorney Jim Makowski said is already underway.

“We’re getting ready to file several suits in federal court to try to block these clearly unconstitutional, unlawful edicts coming out of Lansing,” he said.

It’s an ongoing debate between both sides, as gun reform advocates continue pushing for new proposals that keep guns out of the wrong hands, in an effort to save lives. Recently proposed are Senate Bills 471 and 472, which would prevent any persons convicted of domestic abuse from being able to own a firearm.

Although Jeffs, Besso and Makowski all agree the U.S. faces a mental health crisis that drives forward situations of violence, like mass shootings and suicides, they say making guns less accessible is not an answer to the problem that they can support.

