Advertise With Us

Police officer serving search warrant fatally shoots armed northern Michigan woman

(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWICH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A police officer shot and killed an armed northern Michigan woman Thursday while executing a search warrant, authorities said.

The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Task Force Emergency Response Team was executing a search warrant for the arrest of a 41-year-old Lake City woman in Norwich Township when members of the team were confronted by her shortly before 2 p.m., Michigan State Police said in a news release.

The woman’s name, what type of weapon she had and why she was being investigated were not disclosed.

Missaukee County Sheriff Wil Yancer and Grand Traverse County Sheriff Mike Shea asked the state police to investigate the shooting.

The officer who shot the woman has been placed is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. The officer’s name was not disclosed.

When complete, the investigation will be forwarded to prosecutors for review, police said.

Norwich Township is about 170 miles (273 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

2 Ohio men sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of southeastern Michigan woman
Crews working to fix water main break near Lake Lansing Road
Judge to decide on dropping charges against 2 accused in fake elector scheme
A judge will decide Friday if charges will be dropped against two of the 16 people accused of...
Judge to decide on dropping charges against 2 accused in fake elector scheme