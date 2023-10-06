Advertise With Us

MSU Hockey to Begin Upbeat Season

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State begins its hockey season before a sellout crowd at 4pm Saturday in Munn Arena against Lake Superior State. Standing room only tickets are all that remain available. The teams also play at 4pm Sunday. Adam Nightingale begins his second season as head coach after leading his team to an 18-18-3 record last winter. The Spartans are currently ranked as high as eighth in the national polls and are picked to finish third in the seven team Big Ten Conference.

