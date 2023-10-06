Mid-Michigan Matters: Libraries promote banned books during Banned Book Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Over the past year, there has been a rise in banned books in the U.S.

To celebrate the freedom to read, this week libraries are highlighting the MI Right to Read campaign during Banned Book Week.

According to the American Library Association, last year there were over 1,000 requests to ban books in libraries in the U.S., a 70% increase from 2021.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is the Capital Area District Library interim executive director Jolee Hamlin.

Mid-Michigan Matters

