Michigan State Surplus Store returns with in-person sale Friday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Chairs, tables, file cabinets, some kitchen items, knives and so much more. All being sold Friday morning at the State Surplus store. Supervisor Ron Turner says the Surplus Sale will now have monthly sales moving away from only two a year. Items sold in the surplus sale are either no longer needed by the state of Michigan or surrendered at airports and later sold to the public or other state departments.

“State Police confiscation, DNR confiscation, or TSA. When you go to the airport and property is not allowed in your carry-on bag. It essentially ends up here at state surplus,” said Turner.

Turner says you can get products at the surplus store like headphones, blenders, and even power tools. All at lower prices than the thrift store. Offering major convenience to people who may not be able to afford a larger price tag.

“Those that don’t have the ability to or resources to go out and buy a brand-new chair, buy that brand new pair of air pods. We’ve got more and more people working from home,” said Turner.

Although the sale is returning after a few years turner says the response will still be the same.

“I definitely anticipate major lines tomorrow morning when we arrive for work. This seems to be a very positive thing that we’re bringing back to the community.”

Turner says there will be a few changes to help with crowd control.

“We’d open our overhead door, and it would be just a mass rush into the warehouse. What we’re going to do tomorrow is customers will enter through a pedestrian door, we’re going allow 30-35 at time.”

A small change for a major comeback offering Michiganders more ways to save.

The State Surplus sale will be held the first Friday of each month starting October 6th with hours from 8 am to 12 pm. Sales could be cancelled due to lack of inventory. It’s encouraged to visit the state’s website for the latest surplus sale news.

