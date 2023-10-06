Lions Have Injury Issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions do not expect defensive rookie back Brian Branch to play in Sunday’s 1pm home game against the winless Carolina Panthers. Branch has an ankle injury. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has not practiced all week and is listed as doubtful. The Lions hope for better results about St. Brown Saturday morning. Detroit has a 3-1 record. The Lions have not played since a week ago Thursday when the Lions won 34-20 at Green Bay.

