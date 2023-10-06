Advertise With Us

Kids found in car with passed-out women at Walmart were ‘filthy,’ police say

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.
By WKYT News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two women are facing child endangerment charges in Kentucky.

Nicholasville police say Tori McQuay and Melanie Coffey were found unconscious Thursday evening in a running vehicle in a Walmart parking lot.

The arrest citation alleges the women were under the influence.

Three young children were found in the back seats. According to police, the children were filthy.

When the vehicle was searched, police say they found a small plastic container filled with a white powder substance, used glass pipes and THC gummies.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye...
29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township
There’s a new Smithsonian Museum planned for Washington D.C. honoring Latino-Americans. One of...
Founding director of Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans visits MSU
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
Update on Colorado funeral home.
WATCH: More than 100 bodies found inside a Colorado funeral home, criminal investigation underway