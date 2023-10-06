Advertise With Us

Judge to decide on dropping charges against 2 accused in fake elector scheme

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge will decide Friday if charges will be dropped against two of the 16 people accused of participating in a fake elector scheme following the 202 presidential election.

Clifford Frost and Mary-Ann Henry are accused of signing documents that falsely claimed they were official electors for Michigan and Donald Trump won the election.

Frost and Henry are expected to be in court on Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Previous coverage:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

Crews working to fix water main break near Lake Lansing Road
A judge will decide Friday if charges will be dropped against two of the 16 people accused of...
Judge to decide on dropping charges against 2 accused in fake elector scheme
First Alert Weather Friday morning webcast from WILX News 10
Cool Weekend Ahead
This March 20, 2018 photo shows the Gmail app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick...
What the Tech? Gmail to unveil new anti-spam measures