Judge to decide on dropping charges against 2 accused in fake elector scheme

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A judge will decide Friday if charges will be dropped against two of the 16 people accused of participating in a fake elector scheme following the 202 presidential election.

Clifford Frost and Mary-Ann Henry are accused of signing documents that falsely claimed they were official electors for Michigan and Donald Trump won the election.

Frost and Henry are expected to be in court on Oct. 6 at 8:30 a.m.

Previous coverage:

