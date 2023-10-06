Jackson Police search for 2 suspected of stealing elderly woman’s wallet

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet.

Police said one of the suspects allegedly distracted the elderly woman while the other reached into her purse and took her wallet.

Authorities said the victim’s credit and debit cards were used in the Battle Creek area after the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scott Goings at (517) 768-8765, sgoings@cityofjackson.org or the Jackson Police Department at (517) 788-4100.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.