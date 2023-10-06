Advertise With Us

Jackson Police search for 2 suspected of stealing elderly woman’s wallet

(WILX)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing an elderly woman’s wallet.

Police said one of the suspects allegedly distracted the elderly woman while the other reached into her purse and took her wallet.

Authorities said the victim’s credit and debit cards were used in the Battle Creek area after the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Scott Goings at (517) 768-8765, sgoings@cityofjackson.org or the Jackson Police Department at (517) 788-4100.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

There’s a new Smithsonian Museum planned for Washington D.C. honoring Latino-Americans. One of...
Founding director of Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans visits MSU
The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye...
29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township
East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors