Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - “What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County Treasurer’s Office is answering for the community.

The office held an estate planning program for seniors Thursday so their affairs are in order when they pass away.

“It’s important because it protects their assets,” said Francesca Gucciardo from the Ingham County Treasurer’s Office. “It protects their families’ assets for the future. It can become a long process if you don’t prepare.”

The county treasurer’s office said more estate planning seminars will be held in the future.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.