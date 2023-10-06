How to stay safe from cyber attacks

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McLaren Health Care, one of Michigan’s largest health care providers says it is the victim of a ransomware attack on Wednesday. They say a hacker gained access to sensitive data and demanded payment to get it back. The health care provider said cyber security specialists and law enforcement are investigating the attack, but it’s possible that some information could have made its way to the dark web.

According to the U.S. Government ransomware is ever-evolving. Bad actors continue to adapt their tactics, threatening to sell or leak data.

“With these incidents there’s scams on top of scams on top of scams,” said Detective Sergeant Samuel North.

North works for the Michigan State Police and said as years go on, cybersecurity attacks are becoming more common.

Lansing Community College professor Jason Mitchell added that cyber criminals tend to target specific groups and organizations.

“The cyber criminals are going for deep pockets,” said Mitchell.

McLaren Health Care provided a statement to News 10 following the cybersecurity attack stating, “We have taken measures to further strengthen our cybersecurity posture with a focus on further securing our systems and limiting disruption to our patients and the communities we serve.”

North said to try and prevent this from happening it’s important to be cautious and aware of emails, texts and phone calls.

Mitchell said you can take all the right precautions, but ransomware attacks are hard to block.

He added, “Because of the technical nature of computers and networks and applications. You could be like a brick wall and the mortar could just be weak.”

Attacks may not be completely preventable, but staying prepared is crucial to keep information from getting into the wrong hands.

