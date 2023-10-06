Advertise With Us

Founding director of Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans visits MSU

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There’s a new Smithsonian Museum planned for Washington D.C. honoring Latino-Americans. One of the people behind the project was at Michigan State University Thursday night to discuss it.

Jorge Zamanillo, the founding director of the Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans, has been traveling across the country meeting to get support for the museum.

“Our museum is really going to talk about what it means to be an American Latino,” said Zamanillo. “Latino history in the United States going back over 500 years and how that history really is part of the larger American history narrative. So, we’ll feature arts and culture and history and photography, music and foodways, everything that makes us Latino.”

He said they hope to build it on the National Mall, where there are museums for Native Americans, African Americans and other Americans.

The project is expected to take 11 to 12 years to complete.

