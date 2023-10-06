Advertise With Us

Former owners of Edenville dam found responsible for 2020 catastrophe

Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were...
Nessel claims Boyce Hydro knew the Edenville Dam could fail if water levels in Wixom Lake were too high back in 2010.
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The former owners of the Edenville dam have been found responsible for a 2020 incident that damaged nearby communities.

On May 19, 2020, the Edenville hydroelectric dam in Midland County failed to hold back floodwaters, forcing 10,000 people to evacuate from their homes.

The dam was owned by Boyce Hydro Power, which had a history of regulatory violations.

On Oct. 6, 2023, the owners were found responsible for the flood by the U.S. District Court for Western Michigan.

The motion for summary judgment was filed by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and was part of the state’s enforcement against the former dam owners.

During the investigation, the State of Michigan discovered multiple other violations. In 2010, Boyce Hydro determined that the dam’s east embankment might fail if Wixom Lake rose too high, but neglected to ever make any improvements or report it to the State - a legal requirement.

Boyce’s former dam safety engineer resigned in protest in 2017 because Lee Mueller - the person Managing Boyce Hydro from home in Las Vegas, allegedly neglected basic dam safety protocols.

The Courts found that the former dam owners didn’t dispute any evidence.

“Plaintiffs brought sufficient evidence to show that Defendants knew of its dam’s vulnerability and that Defendants did not make EGLE aware of that vulnerability. Defendants do not dispute either assertion.” The Court also noted that Boyce Hydro “never implemented” a planned “cutoff wall” that “would have been more likely than not to have prevented the failure,” the Court said,

Now that the Court has granted the state’s motion against the dam’s previous owners, the State is now pursuing a monetary judgment from Mueller himself.

