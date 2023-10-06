First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert: Patchy frost is possible tonight and Sunday night across the area. If you have some tender plants outside that you want to save you may want to move them inside or cover them up tonight and again Sunday night. Frost will not be widespread the next few nights, but some traditionally colder locations could see some frost develop.

An area of low pressure aloft is spinning away over the Great Lakes region. Today and Sunday plan on clouds, some sun and at times scattered rain showers. High temperatures today and tomorrow will be in the low 50s. Wind gusts near 25 MPH are possible both days this weekend. Tonight and Sunday night we should be generally partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid 30s.

Next week we hold on to below average temperatures. High temperatures will be in the 50s each day Monday through Wednesday with partly cloudy skies all three days. The chance of rain will return for Thursday and Friday. High temperatures remain in the 50s for the end of the week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 7, 2023

Average High: 65º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 86° 1879

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1896

Jackson Record High: 87º 2007

Jackson Record Low: 22º 1964

