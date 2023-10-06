Advertise With Us

East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the East Lansing Public Library.

As the new city manager, Bellemen brings 30 years of experience as a municipal administrator to the role. He served as Bay City’s city manager from 2003 to 2013. For the last ten years, Belleman was the chief administrative officer and controller for Saginaw County.

“One of my first goals is to listen and learn, so I’ve got a lot of learning to do,” said Belleman. “I want to hear from my staff city council but the residents, too.”

Belleman hopes to make East Lansing into the city the people who live and work there want to see.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
UAW president expected to give update on strike
UAW president expected to give update on strike
2 Ohio men sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of southeastern Michigan woman