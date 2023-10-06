East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the East Lansing Public Library.

As the new city manager, Bellemen brings 30 years of experience as a municipal administrator to the role. He served as Bay City’s city manager from 2003 to 2013. For the last ten years, Belleman was the chief administrative officer and controller for Saginaw County.

“One of my first goals is to listen and learn, so I’ve got a lot of learning to do,” said Belleman. “I want to hear from my staff city council but the residents, too.”

Belleman hopes to make East Lansing into the city the people who live and work there want to see.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.