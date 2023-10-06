Crews working to fix water main break near Lake Lansing Road

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Lansing Road from Northgate to Foxcroft closed Thursday evening due to a water main break.

The Ingham County Road Department said crews from the East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority are working for fix the issue. The roadway remains closed until crews fix the water main.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

