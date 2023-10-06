Advertise With Us

Crews working to fix water main break near Lake Lansing Road

(City of Marshall)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Lake Lansing Road from Northgate to Foxcroft closed Thursday evening due to a water main break.

The Ingham County Road Department said crews from the East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority are working for fix the issue. The roadway remains closed until crews fix the water main.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

