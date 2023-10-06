Advertise With Us

Clinton County man wins $2 million after buying Powerball ticket on a whim

By Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Clinton County man is $2 million richer after purchasing a Powerball ticket online.

Zach Birchmeier, 31, of Fowler, bought his winning ticket on the Michigan Lottery’s website in the Sept. 23 drawing.

“I don’t usually play Powerball, but I decided to buy a ticket on a whim while I was online,” said Birchmeier. “After the drawing, I saw an email from the Lottery with instructions on claiming my prize. When I logged in to my account and saw $2 million pending, I was in shock!”

With his winnings, he plans to build a house and invest.

“You see this happen to other people, but you never think it will happen to you, so it all still feels surreal,” said Birchmeier.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye...
29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township
There’s a new Smithsonian Museum planned for Washington D.C. honoring Latino-Americans. One of...
Founding director of Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans visits MSU
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
Joshua James Harmon was arrested following an investigation into the sexual assault of a child.
Sault Ste. Marie Police believe child sexual assault suspect may have out-of-state victims