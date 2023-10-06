Advertise With Us

Another Big Achievement For Simone Biles

United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the...
United States' Simone Biles greets spectators prior to the women's all-round final at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, Friday, Oct. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Geert vanden Wijngaert)(Geert vanden Wijngaert | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another milestone for gymnastics superstar Simone Biles. She had been away from competition for two years, but less than three months into her return she Friday won the individual all around title at the world championships. It’s the sixth such triumph for her and she thus becomes the most decorated gymnast in history. Biles, 26, won in Antwerp, Belgium. Shilese Jones of the United States won the bronze medal.

