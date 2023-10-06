Another Big Achievement For Simone Biles

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another milestone for gymnastics superstar Simone Biles. She had been away from competition for two years, but less than three months into her return she Friday won the individual all around title at the world championships. It’s the sixth such triumph for her and she thus becomes the most decorated gymnast in history. Biles, 26, won in Antwerp, Belgium. Shilese Jones of the United States won the bronze medal.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.