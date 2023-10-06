Advertise With Us

77-year-old kills manager at senior apartment complex and self over rent dispute, police say

Police said a man and a woman died Thursday at an apartment complex for seniors.
By KY3 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANSON, Mo. (KYTV/Gray News) - Police identified the victim and a shooter in a murder-suicide investigation at a Branson, Missouri, apartment complex for seniors.

The incident happened on Thursday at the complex on Old Country Road.

Whitney Davis, 47, of Branson, worked as the manager of the Branson Manor. Police said Stephen Walsh, 77, of Branson, shot and killed her.

Officers said they found Davis dead from a gunshot wound in a management office, and they found Walsh dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police said they believe the incident happened because of a dispute over the rent.

The clergy and the police liaison from Burrell Behavioral Health assisted the residents, and the complex is working on getting counselors to assist in the coming days.

Because of the initial reports of an active shooter, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Taney County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist. The Branson Fire Department and the Taney County Ambulance District also responded.

The Branson Police Department said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KYTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
There’s a new Smithsonian Museum planned for Washington D.C. honoring Latino-Americans. One of...
Founding director of Smithsonian National Museum of Latino Americans visits MSU
The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye...
29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
Scene video shows damage after a car went airborne and hit a school gym. (WPVI via CNN Newsource)
Car goes airborne, hits school gym