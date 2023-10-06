Advertise With Us

29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township

The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye Gold & Banquet Center in Bath Township.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye Gold & Banquet Center in Bath Township.

The event recognizes businesses and people who have gone above and beyond in leadership and innovation.

“I think it’s really important to support entrepreneurs because small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. And we are working hard out there, so all small businesses are putting in time, effort, energy and blood, sweat and tears, and they’re trying to really make something happen in terms of their passion and doing something great,” said Tiffany Dowling, a publisher of 517 magazines.

Award winners will be featured in a special section of the November edition of the 517 Magazine.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Title IX hearing concludes 1 day early after Mel Tucker doesn’t appear due to ‘serious medical condition’
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
DeWitt Twp semi crash
Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69
Crews put out mobile home fire in Meridian Township
Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans

Latest News

East Lansing’s new City Manager, Robert Belleman, hosted a meet and greet Thursday night at the...
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet
The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye...
29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township
“What do you do with a home after the owner passes away?”—the question the Ingham County...
Ingham County Treasurer’s Office host estate planning seminar for seniors
East Lansing’s new City Manager hosts meet and greet