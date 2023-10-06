29th Greater Lansing Entrepreneurship Awards held in Bath Township

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The 29th annual Greater Lansing Entrepreneurial Awards were held Thursday night at Eagle Eye Gold & Banquet Center in Bath Township.

The event recognizes businesses and people who have gone above and beyond in leadership and innovation.

“I think it’s really important to support entrepreneurs because small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy. And we are working hard out there, so all small businesses are putting in time, effort, energy and blood, sweat and tears, and they’re trying to really make something happen in terms of their passion and doing something great,” said Tiffany Dowling, a publisher of 517 magazines.

Award winners will be featured in a special section of the November edition of the 517 Magazine.

