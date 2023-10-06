Advertise With Us

2 Ohio men sentenced in 2017 fatal shooting of southeastern Michigan woman

(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:07 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Two Ohio men were sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the 2017 slaying of a southeastern Michigan woman who was fatally shot after being bound with holiday lights.

Shandon Ray Groom, 30, of Toledo, was sentenced to 17 to 26 years in prison. Timothy Eugene Moore, 37, also of Toledo, was sentenced to 20 to 55 years, after also pleading guilty to a felony firearm charge.

Groom and Moore were charged with killing of 27-year-old Egypt Covington, who was found dead in June 2017 inside her home in Van Buren Township, about 28 miles (45 kilometers) southwest of Detroit. Her hands had been bound with holiday string lights, and she had been shot in the head, authorities said.

A third man who was charged in Covington’s slaying, Shane Lamar Evans, 34, pleaded guilty in April to second-degree murder. He was sentenced in May to 15 to 25 years in prison.

Covington was an account manager for a beer distributor as well as a musician and singer. In 2017, Arbor Brewing created a beer, A Girl Named Egypt, to honor Covington’s life.

