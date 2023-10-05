Week Seven For High School Football

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High school football teams play their seventh games of the season this week end. Key area games involve two mid Michigan teams ranked number one in the weekly Associated Press polls-- Mason in division three and Jackson Lumen Christi in division seven. Mason hosts St. Johns Friday and Lumen Christi plays at Traverse City St. Francis Saturday in a rematch of last fall’s state title game which Lumen Christi won. Other games of note find Okemos at DeWitt and Williamston at Haslett. Michigan Center has a 5-1 record with five straight wins and plays at 6-0 Napoleon.

