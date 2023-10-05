Advertise With Us

Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69

DeWitt Twp semi crash
DeWitt Twp semi crash(Michigan State Police)
By Wells Foster
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Be prepared to slow down on eastbound I-69.

According to Michigan State Police, two semi-trucks crashed on eastbound I-69 at US-127 in DeWitt Township, Clinton County.

The crash ran both semis off the road, causing one lane to close.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police said to expect backup sin the area.

