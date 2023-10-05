Two semis crash, cause lane closure on I-69

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WILX) - Be prepared to slow down on eastbound I-69.

According to Michigan State Police, two semi-trucks crashed on eastbound I-69 at US-127 in DeWitt Township, Clinton County.

The crash ran both semis off the road, causing one lane to close.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but police said to expect backup sin the area.

