Students rally at the capitol to end hunger on college campuses

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State lawmakers introduced a new bill today to end food insecurity for college students, a bill they say started when college students from Michigan State University reached out and shared their lack of food access.

Michigan State University Students with the organization Spartan Food Security Council, rallied at the State Capitol on Wednesday in support of the “hunger free campus” bill.

Olivia Heath, a senior and the advocacy chair of the organization says, “College students are very vulnerable at this age, it’s reported that we have higher anxieties come this time, and a lot of it is from affordability, and so once we can get adequate resources out to colleges to get that to students, I think we can make a great change.”

Heath works nearly full time while trying to juggle classes, a personal life and making sure she has food to eat everyday. She says without government assistance like SNAP benefits saved her from one more expense.

“I was just barely making enough to pay my rent and to buy groceries,” she says.

But, Heath says even navigating the process to get government assistance was a challenge in itself, after being denied her first time. That’s just one of the many struggles of not having access to food as a college student. Something the “hunger free campus” bill would prevent.

“It would help universities and colleges provide food banks and funding for students who are facing food insecurity,” says State Representative Julie Brixie, whose district overlaps Michigan State University.

She says with rising inflation costs, it’s not making things easier for anyone, especially college students.

“Food insecurity among college students has become a bigger problem than it used to be. So, this bill intends to help eradicate student hunger at colleges and universities,” Rep. Brixie adds.

This new bill would go hand in hand with the bill passed in late July that allows all K-12 students in Michigan to get free breakfast and lunch.

