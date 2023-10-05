State holds annual Count Day for local schools

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Count Day in Michigan is a big day for local school districts. Schools tally up the number of kids in their classroom and each student translates into dollars from the state. The day comes around twice a year, every school year. There’s one in Oct. and another in Feb.

Reading, writing and arithmetic are the fundamentals of a good education, but local school leaders said it all starts with students showing up to class every day.

“When they’re here they can learn and they can grow,” said Grand Ledge School Superintendent Bill Barnes.

Wednesday, there was an extra emphasis on attendance, as schools added up every student in the classroom for Count Day.

Thomas Morgan with the Michigan Education Association said, “Count Day determines how much money our schools are going to receive. How much support our schools will have.”

Barnes said the funding goes towards staffing, programming, and curriculum. All of the things Grand Ledge Public Schools need to provide an educational experience for kids.

“It’s an important day for us in terms of understanding how much money we’re going to get to operate our school district,” said Barnes.

According to Barnes, getting students to show up can be a challenge, as his district and others have seen a rise in absenteeism in recent years.

Barnes added, “Families have barriers of getting kids to school and as a school district we need to understand what those barriers are and we need to work with our families to ensure that we remove those barriers on the school end so that kids can be here.”

Barriers such as transportation, anxiety and depression, and family situations at home. Funding from the state is what helps a school district like Grand Ledge continue providing resources. That’s why it’s crucial that all students are accounted for on Count Day.

Morgan said schools need all the help they can get, “There’s a record level in our state budget for education and that’s given to school districts based on the number of students they have.”

“We have a lot of work that we’re doing in all of our buildings to encourage attendance every day,” said Barnes.

Keeping track of attendance and working with families of students who may be struggling, ultimately helping them succeed.

The Michigan Education Association said 90% of funding for local schools will be determined by how many students were in attendance on Wednesday’s Count Day.

