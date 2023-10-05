Advertise With Us

St. Brown Hopes He Can Play For Lions Sunday

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) watches after Chark caught a pass for a first down late in the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has an abdomen injury and he has missed two days of practice this week. His status for Sunday’s home game against the winless Carolina Panthers is unknown. The Lions are hopeful St. Brown will be able to play. The Lions have two other key players with injury issues-- defensive back Brian Branch and fullback Jason Cabinda. They have missed practice time this week as well. The Lions have a 3-1 season record and last played a week ago at Green Bay recording a 34-20 victory.

