St. Brown Hopes He Can Play For Lions Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has an abdomen injury and he has missed two days of practice this week. His status for Sunday’s home game against the winless Carolina Panthers is unknown. The Lions are hopeful St. Brown will be able to play. The Lions have two other key players with injury issues-- defensive back Brian Branch and fullback Jason Cabinda. They have missed practice time this week as well. The Lions have a 3-1 season record and last played a week ago at Green Bay recording a 34-20 victory.

