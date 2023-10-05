Rain showers for Thursday, and a preview of today’s top stories

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a string of 80 degree days, we are seeing much cooler temperatures and a lot of rain coming down. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares how long the rain will last today and the rest of the week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni breaks down today’s top stories for our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 87° 1900

Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003

Jackson Record High: 88º 1900

Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965

