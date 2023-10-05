Advertise With Us

Rain showers for Thursday, and a preview of today’s top stories

By Taylor Gattoni
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a string of 80 degree days, we are seeing much cooler temperatures and a lot of rain coming down. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki shares how long the rain will last today and the rest of the week. Plus, Taylor Gattoni breaks down today’s top stories for our evening newscasts.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 5, 2023

  • Average High: 66º Average Low 45º
  • Lansing Record High: 87° 1900
  • Lansing Record Low: 24° 2003
  • Jackson Record High: 88º 1900
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1965

