Open the door to fall porch decor at Van Attas

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Fall is here and what better way to welcome it in than creating a welcoming space at your front porch. You can get all things to decorate your outdoor space at Van Atta’s Greenhouse and Flower Shop .

They showed us how you can use wreaths and swags to hang on your door for your color palette inspiration.

Then stick to your color theme to match your mums and pumpkins with.

Plus, Van Atta’s also has a great selection of accessories that you can display your plants and pumpkins on.

Check it out.

