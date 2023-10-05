Olivet High School holds career fair for students

OLIVET, Mich. (WILX) - Olivet High School hosted its second career fair for its students on Thursday.

Stationed in the high school’s gym, over 60 organizations, alongside various career and college prep experts, gathered to share their insights and wisdom in diverse career and college platforms.

One student shared that the career fair’s goal is to get students excited for the future.

“I think it gives them a better idea of all the things that they can do, that there are so many other places they can go, so many other careers that they can take part in that they may not be exposed to otherwise,” said Lily Weaver, a student volunteer.

Numerous work vehicles from law enforcement, the military, Consumers Energy, fire stations and trade schools were also located in the parking lot.

