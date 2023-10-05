Advertise With Us

MSU Men’s Soccer on the Road

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team hopes to keep its unbeaten record intact when the Spartans play at Wisconsin Friday night, 8 o’clock Eastern time. MSU has five wins and four ties in nine games and the Spartans then play at Michigan next Tuesday. MSU is ranked between 13th and 23rd in the various national polls. MSU is unbeaten in its last four games against Wisconsin but the teams have not met since 2021.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
Mel Tucker not appearing in Title IX hearing due to ‘serious medical condition’
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing

Latest News

football generic
Week Seven For High School Football
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
St. Brown Hopes He Can Play For Lions Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Gymnastics To Host Big Ten Meet
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Big Ten Network To Feature 28 Hockey Games This Season