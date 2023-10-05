MSU Men’s Soccer on the Road

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s men’s soccer team hopes to keep its unbeaten record intact when the Spartans play at Wisconsin Friday night, 8 o’clock Eastern time. MSU has five wins and four ties in nine games and the Spartans then play at Michigan next Tuesday. MSU is ranked between 13th and 23rd in the various national polls. MSU is unbeaten in its last four games against Wisconsin but the teams have not met since 2021.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.