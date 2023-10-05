MSU Gymnastics To Host Big Ten Meet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State will host the Big Ten women’s gymnastics championships in Jenison Field House on Saturday, March 23rd. It will be the sixth time MSU has hosted the competition and the first time since 2013. It’s the 42nd annual such meet. Two sessions will be held, six schools in the afternoon and four more competing in the evening. Tickets and television information will be announced at a later date.

