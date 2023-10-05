MSU to begin Title IX hearing for former head coach Mel Tucker

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University (MSU) will begin its Title IX hearing for former head football coach Mel Tucker.

This hearing comes after MSU decided to fire Tucker following the allegations that he had non-consensual phone sex with Brenda Tracy, who was hired by the university to talk to the football team about sexual violence.

The Title IX hearing will be held at the university’s resolution office, and it will be overseen by someone appointed by the Title IX coordinator. They will oversee questioning by both Tucker’s and Tracy’s parties and cross-examination.

At the end of the hearing, it is up to the resolution officer to decide if Tucker did violate the university’s Title IX policy.

Though it has a lot of similarities to a courtroom, there’s no discussion as to whether Tucker broke any actual laws.

“It’s really a lot more of an employer looking at the situation and saying, ‘is this somebody who’s following our policies, and if not, is this somebody who we want to continue to employ?’” said Elizabeth Abdnour, a Title IX lawyer. “I mean, really, that’s a lot more analogous to a Title IX investigation than anything else.”

After the hearing, the resolution officer will submit a written decision. From there, if he is found to have violated Title IX policies, Tucker will have ten days to appeal.

