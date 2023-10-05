Mid-Michigan Matters: Local business keeps people warm during the cold months

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When you’re feeling hot or cold at home, you probably change the temperature on the thermostat.

As we get into colder temperatures it’s important to remember not everyone has access to heating and cooling systems.

Joining Mid-Michigan Matters today is Tim Jury with Hager Fox. He helps Mid-Michiganders feel comfortable during the cold winter months.

More: Mid-Michigan Matters

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.