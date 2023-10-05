Michiganders enjoy the final day of warm fall weather

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Day at the park, drawing people from near and far, to enjoy our warm fall weather. People visited Hawk Island on Wednesday to bike, walk, and enjoy the day. Before temperatures drop on Thursday.

“If the sun is shining do your best to get outside, it will help so much,” said Ramirez.

Madeline Ramirez has been skating all her life. She says it was the perfect day to get out on her rollerblades, making a commitment to improve her health.

“It’s just a fun way to work out and be active. It’s something that I’m hoping to do every day, just getting out here trying to take care of my body.”

Bill Irvine traveled to Michigan from Tennessee to enjoy the nice fall weather with his brother, Bob. The pair have spent the last few days outdoors, enjoying the warm temperatures by walking area trails.

“We took a walk last night and we’re taking a walk today. To come up here and be able to enjoy the weather in Michigan this time of year is great,” said Bill Irvine.

“Today I took my day off work just to hang out with my brother and wife while there here. I hate to see the warm weather go actually,” said Bob Irvine. Although temperatures are expected to drop, you can still enjoy the weather, all you need to do is bundle up.

“When it drops invest in a good coat and go outside anyways,” said Ramirez.

“Just try to keep doing things wearing a little more layers and keeping warm when you do get out. Whether it’s campfires or just getting out with family to enjoy walks, biking, any of that outdoor, you just got to dress for it,” said Bob Irvine.

And although cooler weather hasn’t arrived yet, the benefits of getting outdoors remain the same.

“It helps your spirit, your motivation, wanting to exercise, everything. It helps, it makes for a better life,” said Ramirez.

