Michigan farm sees bumper apple crop this season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year has seen a drought, heavy rain, and lots of sunshine. All this has led to a larger then normal apple harvest.

The Country Mill Farm in Charlotte is putting their extra apples to good use making wine, pie, and caramel apples for the season.

the owner of the Country Mill Farm Steve Tennes said picking apples has become a tradition for many families.

Tennes said, “We have over two hundred and thirteen acres here at the Country Mill, so we have been picking apples since August first with our blueberries and peaches. now we are in the middle of apple season and pumpkin season, we just invite families to come out and enjoy the farm.”

Whether you are looking for a fun day with the family or just want to stop in for a quick gallon of cider, fall is a great time to visit your local cider mills and orchards.

This year you will have more than normal to choose from.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.