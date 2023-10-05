Advertise With Us

Michigan farm sees bumper apple crop this season

By Justin Kent
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This year has seen a drought, heavy rain, and lots of sunshine. All this has led to a larger then normal apple harvest.

The Country Mill Farm in Charlotte is putting their extra apples to good use making wine, pie, and caramel apples for the season.

the owner of the Country Mill Farm Steve Tennes said picking apples has become a tradition for many families.

Tennes said, “We have over two hundred and thirteen acres here at the Country Mill, so we have been picking apples since August first with our blueberries and peaches. now we are in the middle of apple season and pumpkin season, we just invite families to come out and enjoy the farm.”

Whether you are looking for a fun day with the family or just want to stop in for a quick gallon of cider, fall is a great time to visit your local cider mills and orchards.

This year you will have more than normal to choose from.

