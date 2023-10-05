Advertise With Us

Lansing’s first regional economic, fiscal outlook program held by MSU, chamber of commerce

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce and Michigan State University Extension hosted the inaugural Lansing regional economic and fiscal outlook program on Thursday.

The program will provide a view of next year’s economic outlook for the Great Lansing region on income and employment, revenue outlook for local government and a commercial real estate update.

Eric Scorsone said that annual outlook programs are common across the country, and it was time that Lansing region had one.

“We thought this would be a great opportunity to start this event and then hopefully continue it year after year to inform the community and business leaders about the local economy,” said Scorsone.

Scorsone said that despite the uncertainty of the economy, there are some positives in Lansing that the program is leaning toward.

