Jackson County prosecutor clears officers after man’s arrest leads to fatal cardiac arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County prosecutor determined Thursday morning that the police officers who arrested a man, who then had a heart attack and died following the arrest, were not using force in the arrest after reviewing the case.

On May 12, Columbia Township Officer Jacob Mills and Reserve Officer Spencer Bennett responded to a domestic violence incident where Phillip Dawson was the suspect and was arrested. During that time, the officers found that Dawson’s driver’s license was suspended and revoked.

On May 13, at around 9 p.m., the officers arrived at Dawson’s home at the 2900 block of Russell Court to conduct a search warrant and saw Dawson drive up to the house in a car. Officers then arrested him.

Body cam footage showed Dawson initially resisted arrest, and officers put him on the ground to handcuff him.

Video from bystanders showed Dawson was lying on his stomach and began to struggle less and less. Officers called the ambulance after they were not getting a pulse.

Dawson was taken to a hospital and was placed on life support. He was taken off life support on May 18 and died. The autopsy showed Dawson suffered a cardiac arrest from hypertensive and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with a contributing cause of stress during the arrest.

Jackson County prosecutor Jerard Jarzynka said it was clear that the officers were making an arrest after they witnessed Dawson committing a misdemeanor crime.

“Given the fact that Dawson had been arrested the day before by the same officers and knew they were police officers, he had a choice to either allow himself to be arrested and handcuffed or to resist the officers. Dawson chose to resist the officers’ efforts to arrest him,” said Jarzynka.

Jarzynka said the bystanders’ footage did not show any punching or kicking by anyone involved.

“It is my opinion that the use of force used in this incident would certainly not rise to the level necessary to render criminal charges against the police officers,” said Jarzynka.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.