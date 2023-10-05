Advertise With Us

Ingham County offering grants addressing COVID-19-related inequities

(MGN)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A grant program offered by the Ingham County Health Department is addressing COVID-19-related inequities in the community.

The program invites area nonprofits and organizations to apply for a mini-grant to address inequities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department will give out ten mini-grants ranging from $6,000 to $10,000.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan radiologist warns about ‘incidental findings’ in full body MRI scans
Lansing man sentenced to at least 60 years in prison for 2021 double homicide
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing
Man in critical condition after being hit by train in East Lansing
Man injured after shooting at apartment complex in south Lansing
SCAM ALERT: Michigan attorney general warns residents about USPS text scam

Latest News

Lansing’s first regional economic, fiscal outlook program held by MSU, chamber of commerce
Rain generic
Rain showers for Thursday, and a preview of today’s top stories
Michigan State University Spartans mascot, Sparty on the field at Spartan Stadium in East...
Big Ten announces football conference opponents through 2028
Olivet High School holds career fair for students