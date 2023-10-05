Ingham County offering grants addressing COVID-19-related inequities

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A grant program offered by the Ingham County Health Department is addressing COVID-19-related inequities in the community.

The program invites area nonprofits and organizations to apply for a mini-grant to address inequities related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department will give out ten mini-grants ranging from $6,000 to $10,000.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, Oct. 18.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.