How Do You Like Them Apples

Rachelle and Nicole test their apple tasting skills and learn about an American icon in this week's Studio 10 Tidbit!
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was National Johnny Appleseed Day, Studio 10 celebrated by learning a few fun facts about the folklore.

Did you know that his real name was John Chapman?

He introduced apple trees to us in Mid-west and we celebrate him twice a year, once on March 11th on the anniversary of his death and on September 26th, the anniversary of his birthday!

Learn more about Johnny Appleseed below.

For more information, visit https://www.elpl.org/.

