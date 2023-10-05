How Do You Like Them Apples
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was National Johnny Appleseed Day, Studio 10 celebrated by learning a few fun facts about the folklore.
Did you know that his real name was John Chapman?
He introduced apple trees to us in Mid-west and we celebrate him twice a year, once on March 11th on the anniversary of his death and on September 26th, the anniversary of his birthday!
